Mira Aleksić biography | Fun

A singerMirjana Aleksić the local audience met Zvezde Granda in the music competition in the 2010/2011 season. She entered the top 12 contestants, after which she continued to sing. A few years ago, she set the domestic public on fire when it was revealed that she “met a millionaire and married him” on a flight to Turkey, which she quickly denied.

Mira once revealed that it was true that she met her current husband, with whom she had a daughter in the meantime, on a plane when she went on vacation to Turkey, but that they had been living together in Bogatić for years.

“My husband and I live in Bogatić. We only go to Turkey on vacation. Someone told you a dangerous lie that my husband is a millionaire“, said Mira at one time and added: “I don’t know what is so important. It’s from Turkey and that’s all I can say. He came to a festival a few years ago and we met on the plane. The wife was attracted to the calm that we have in Bogatić. That’s why he moved here. Everything is noisy and hectic in Istanbul, we wanted to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city”.

Mira was born on November 11, 1980 in Bogatic near Šaoc. So far, she has recorded several singles, performed with Dejan Petrović and Aco Sofronijević, and participated in numerous festivals.

