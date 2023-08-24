Miraculous Preservation: Century-Old Wooden House Survives Devastating Wildfire in Hawaii

Massive Wildfire Devastates Maui, but “House of Miracles” Remains Unscathed

New Tang Dynasty, Beijing – The state of Hawaii is facing its worst disaster in history as wildfires continue to ravage the island of Maui. One town, in particular, has captured the attention of the public after a century-old wooden house emerged unscathed amidst the ashes. Referred to as the “House of Miracles,” internet users are now debating the potential reasons behind this miraculous phenomenon.

Lahaina, a renowned tourist destination in Maui, has been nearly reduced to ruins by the massive wildfire that broke out on August 8. As authorities continue their efforts to contain the fire, the destruction has already claimed the lives of at least 115 people, with over 800 reported missing.

In the midst of the devastation, an aerial photo recently circulated on the internet, showcasing a wooden house with a red roof and white exterior walls standing intact amidst the scorched earth. The stark contrast with the surrounding buildings, reduced to mere remnants by the fire, caught the attention of many. The intriguing image can be viewed here.

The homeowner, Mrs. Dora Atwater Millikin, revealed in an interview that she and her husband were visiting relatives in Massachusetts when the wildfire struck. The house, built in 1925, is entirely constructed of wood. After purchasing the property in 2021, the couple collaborated with the county to develop a historic preservation plan, initiating two years of renovation work.

Mrs. Millikin emphasized that the recent renovations aimed to preserve the historical integrity of the house, rather than provide fire protection. The original asphalt roof was replaced with thick sheet metal, while the surrounding area was filled with stones and weeds were cleared. Although these measures were primarily to prevent termite infestations, they inadvertently shielded the house from the raging wildfire.

According to forestry consultant Susie Kocher from the University of California Cooperative Extension, Mrs. Millikin’s repairs, though not intended for fireproofing, align closely with expert recommendations. Kocher explained that the surrounding bushes are highly flammable, and had they caught fire, the intense heat could have penetrated the windows and engulfed the house. Additionally, the house’s location, facing the sea on one side, a road on the other, and an open space on the third, may have contributed to its survival.

As the debate surrounding the “House of Miracles” continues, experts and enthusiasts alike marvel at the unforeseen consequence of Mrs. Millikin’s preservation efforts. While the wildfire wreaks havoc on Maui, this small wooden house stands as a symbol of resilience and a testament to the power of historic preservation.

(This article was compiled by Ji Weizhen and edited by Cheng Yiren.)

