Miralem Pjanić on Đorđe Kjellini | Sports

The midfielder of the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina revealed which footballer he hated playing against.

Izvor: EPA/ANDREA DI MARCO

Miralejm Pjanić, a member of Sharjah from the UAE, pointed out that when he was defending the colors of Roma, he hated playing against Djordje Chiellini the most, but he added that he fell in love with the Italian representative when he became his teammate at Juventus.

“I hated playing against Chiellini, and then I fell in love with him at Juventus. He is an incredible guy, a fantastic teammate, and I don’t need to talk about his playing qualities.” said Pjanić and added:

Izvor: Shutterstock

“When I played against him, he beat me all the time. The funny thing is that he beats you and then he pretends that he didn’t do anything to you and starts apologizing. He kisses the opponent so that the referee doesn’t give him a yellow card, he was smart, and having him on its part, it made me much calmer.”

During his career, Pjanić played for Metz, Lyon, Roma, and Juventus from 2016 to 2020, when he played with Chiellini, and then played with Lionel Messi for one season in Barcelona. Before going to Sharjah, he played for Beşiktaş on loan.

