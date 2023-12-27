Miranda Fire Lieutenant released after demanding labor rights – El Nacional

The Miranda Fire Department has released a lieutenant after he demanded labor rights online, including the payment of a Christmas bonus. The lieutenant colonel was reportedly arrested by Chavismo for making these demands, according to El Nacional. This incident has sparked outrage and demands for justice, with many expressing concern over the suppression of labor rights. La Patilla has also released a video related to the incident. The situation has drawn attention and sparked discussions about the treatment of firefighters and labor rights in the country.

Share this: Facebook

X

