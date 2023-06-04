Miranda! relaunch “Your Mysterious Someone” with Andrés Calamaro

The group Miranda! before continuing with his tour of Argentina has released the single “Tu Misterioso Alguien” in collaboration with the rocker Andres Calamaro . The theme completes the whole tracklist from the group’s most recent album “Hotel Miranda!” . The original song was released on 2009 con “Miranda is impossible!” but this new version of the pop classic with the strength of rock makes this a unique combination.

This new project confirmed for us again why the band has had a musical career for more than twenty years: when the last April, the 21stnine of their singles reached the Top 200 of Spotify en Argentina and climbed up to #4 del ranking of album releases Spotify globally. The presentation of the album was also a complete success, since the group offered three concerts in the Buenos aires city with the tickets fully sold out.