Miriam Rose, first indigenous teacher embraced by Pope – Vatican News

Indigenous Australian leader Ungammel Bowman is currently on a week-long visit to Italy. She met Pope Francis during the Papal Audience on May 31, and the day before she donated to the Vatican Museum one of her paintings depicting the dry season in her homeland, entitled: In Encounter with God in nature.

(Vatican News Network) Australia’s Miriam Rose Ungunmerr Baumann is one of Australia’s most respected Indigenous leaders and a representative of the fight for human rights. She was educated at a Catholic school and became the first Aboriginal teacher. Spirituality, ecology, and the reconciliation between the church and the Australian Aboriginal people are the values ​​she pursues.

Miriam Ross donated one of her paintings to the Vatican Museum of Ethnology at an event organized by the Australian Embassy in the Holy See to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 30 May. She herself presented the painting to Vatican Radio – Vatican News: it depicts the “dry season” in the northern part of Australia where she lives. The painting specifically uses the arrival of dragonflies and the appearance of barramundi (pesci barramundi) in the river to signify the end of the rainy season. For artist Miriam, the relationship between these natural phenomena and her beliefs is clear: nature is the place to find and meet God.

Miriam’s visit coincides with Australia’s Reconciliation Week, an annual celebration of Aboriginal history and culture. For this leader, it is important to build bridges between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people, which means “reconciliation”. Miriam explained: “This requires us to learn to understand each other.” On the afternoon of the 31st, Miriam participated in a mass held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. She referred to the 40th National Congress of the Eucharist held in Melbourne in 1973, which incorporated elements of Aboriginal language and culture. She continued: “Jesus was there when he blessed the bread, when he consecrated himself, for each of us.”

The meeting with the Pope on the 31st was not the first time for members of Miriam’s family. Pope John Paul II met her sister during his visit to Australia in 1986 and blessed her young son Liam. But Liam’s unfortunate suicide 20 years later makes one think about the many struggles and inequalities that Indigenous Australians still face.

