Mirka Federer at Wimbledon in a white dress | Magazine

Roger Federe and his wife Mirka, shone in an elegant edition at Wimbledon in London!

Last year, tennis player Roger Federer put an end to his career and retired, but that is no reason not to remain active in sports events. As the 136th Wimbledon is currently being held in London, the famous Swiss made his presence felt.

A short ceremony was organized in his honor on Center Court and the audience greeted him with thunderous applause when he appeared accompanied by his wife Mirka Federer. Roger opted for a beige summer suit and a shirt with blue and white stripes, exuding elegance, and Mirka followed suit, wearing a rather gentle fashion combination – a white dress with transparent material made of floral details.

To many, it resembled a wedding dress that our grandmothers wore. Mirka cut off the long dress with a minimal “Ve” neckline and small collars around the neck with a golden belt. She completed the whole outfit with an expensive wristwatch and a gold bracelet. She tied her hair in a simple, high ponytail, and opted for very discreet make-up. Quite classy and natural in the extreme!

What should be noted is that Mirka has visibly reached her figure, given that she was struggling with her weight for a while.

