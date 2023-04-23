Home » Mirka Vasiljević and Vujadin Savić | Entertainment
World

Mirka Vasiljević and Vujadin Savić | Entertainment

by admin
Mirka Vasiljević and Vujadin Savić | Entertainment

Mirka Vasiljević revealed how the love story began between her and soccer player Vujadin Savić, with whom she has four children.

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

For 11 years, Mirka Vasiljević has been in harmonious love with Red Star football player Vujadin Savić, with whom she has four children.

The famous Serbian actress was now a guest on the show “Sceniranja” broadcast on Kurir TV, and talked about their relationship. Mirka revealed that she and Vujadin have known each other since childhood. As she explained, Vujadin’s family had a summer house in Zlatibor, where Mirka often spent time with her family.

Since Zlatibor at that time was different than today, all the children played in the same places, including Vujadin and Mirka.

“We’ve known each other since early childhood, however, we weren’t even aware that we knew each other. I spent a lot of time with my family in Zlatibor, we often played together, we were on the same playgrounds. My parents knew about him from the media and now that we were talking about those situations, Vujadin remembered that he was there with me,” said the actress.

As they both went to school in the city center, they started going out to similar places, which resulted in them seeing each other often. However, the real turning point happened when they met again at the age of 19 and went for coffee.

“He really invited me for that coffee and it wasn’t just let’s see each other for coffee, as they usually say. From that coffee we became inseparable to this day, I hope for the rest of our lives,” the actress concluded.

Source: Kurir television

Check them out together:

(WORLD)

You may also like

Confession of a Serb from Sudan | Info

Taiwanese lost their lives in Australia, and mother...

Elections in the north of Kosovo | Info

New Skoda 2023 SUV multifunctional and innovative with...

Mazara and Bilello win the VIII Wine Marathon

Google, max salary of 226 million dollars for...

UN chief calls for accelerated climate action –...

Details of the murder of Gordana near Leskovac...

Sudan, the great escape from Khartoum. EU mission...

Sudan in flames, escape from Khartoum: the plane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy