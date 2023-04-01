Mirka Vasiljević spoke about her family and her relationship with soccer player Vujadin Savić.

Source: ATA Images/ Antonio Ahel

Recently, in a show, she spoke openly about everything she had to give up for the sake of her family and the successful career of her chosen one, and the popular couple is often the target of jokes because of the number of children they have. Mirka has never hidden that she wishes for more, but she also admits that organization is a very big problem when it comes to a large family.

“If I lived in the time when our grandparents lived, I would have many, many more children for sure. I enjoy it, but today it is a serious organization and financially it is much more inconvenient, if we want it to be and travel and gets a quality education, eats, drinks and dresses,” says the actress.

She started a relationship with Vujadin immediately after coming of age, and as she says, their relationship is more stable today than during their teenage days.

“A lot has changed since we were 19, when we were together. It’s been 11 years now. He’s more emotionally mature, I am, we have children… We know each other better. We’ve achieved much more both together and individually. We don’t fight anymore about some things like teenagers, but as long as we argue about stupid things, we are on the right track. If we can laugh at an argument, it means we don’t have any problems. I think Vujadin is more jealous. But I’m all about order, work, discipline, there’s no reason for it to be. But it seems to me that he is, I think I’m a little more tolerant,” says the beautiful actress for “Hype”.

