Mirka Vasiljević wears jewelry worth 63,000 euros | Entertainment

Mirka Vasiljević overshadowed everyone in the show, and even though she was in a simple outfit, the jewelry she had on that day was worth a fortune.

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

Actress Mirka Vasiljević had a notable guest appearance on the show “Magazin In”, considering that she is prominent came the jewelry she was wearing. The necklace, bracelets, watch and ring cost a real fortune, and the sum of 68.380 evra.

Mirka is considered one of the most beautiful actresses, as well as a young woman who follows world trends. It is known that her unmarried husband Vujadin Savić likes to shower her with expensive gifts, and let’s not forget that she is the mother of four children who looks divine.

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

On that day, she wore two “Cartier Love” bracelets of 8,000 and 5,150 euros, one of the most popular pieces of jewelry, as well as one of 8,650 euros. The ring she wore is worth 2,880 euros, and the “Van Cleef Alhambra” yellow gold necklace costs 15,600 euros. The actress combined it with a bracelet of the same design, the price of which is 12,100 euros.

If you add the “Rolex” on the other hand to all of that, you get a sum of 68,380 euros.

(MONDO/Kurir)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!