Borca coach Mirko Mikić said that his team’s inexperience was again seen, but that he wants to triumph on Saturday against Gradačac in the BIH championship.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

The handball players from Borc defeated Herzegovina in the quarter-finals of the BIH Cup with a lot of difficulty and reached a four-goal advantage 22:18 before the rematch in seven days in Nevesinje.

Only in the last ten minutes did the red and blue definitely break the match, and then they reached a solid advantage before the rematch.

“A very awkward team and what doesn’t suit us is experienced. We have problems when the attack goes down, when the long attack is played. They ended most attacks passively, whether they hit or missed. Inexperienced, we lose patience, we can’t keep our concentration . A very difficult game mentally because we are in a bad series and it was very important for us to win here first by any margin, then to think about the rival on Saturday, and then only the second leg goes.” said Mikić and called on the audience to support the team in the BIH championship.

“I hope that the audience will support us on Saturday and come in larger numbers, because we really need the help of the audience. I hope that we will be able to recover some players and tie two victories, which will give us additional mental strength”.

He pointed out that today several guys who were spared decided to grit their teeth and go out on the field.

“Today, the boys who were spared played, Luka Knežević played on his own responsibility despite the medical sparing, and that is something I am always proud of. I would also like to praise the defense, which was excellent today.” Mikić concluded.