The coach of Borče’s handball players is aware of the very bad game in the “Mirsad Hurić” hall.

Source: Promo/RK Borac m:tel

The red-blues were defeated in the “Mirsad Hurić” hall with a score of 26:19, which further complicated their situation in the standings. Seven rounds before the end of the season, Borac m:tel is only tenth with 22 points, one more than Goražde and two more than Herzegovina, the first team in the relegation zone.

“I don’t know what to say, except bad, bad and bad. It was really, really weak on both sides of the pitch and it’s something that repeats itself from match to match. A big fight awaits us until the end of the season, there are many problems, and little time to fix them. In training, it looks quite solid, but during matches, especially away games, problems surface“, he said to “Srpskainfo” the coach of Borče handball players, Mirko Mikić, who is facing major staffing problems.

Source: RK Borac m:tel promo

“Only two of the championship team played in Goražde. Luka Perić, Luka Knežević, Marko Lukić, Amar Gračić, Nikola Malivojević were missing, while newcomer Rade Rađenović broke his collarbone. Igor Miljenović was not there either. That’s how it is. Unfortunately, we cannot influence these things. I expect Knežević soon, Malivojević should be back soon, and Perić is gone for another three weeks. Lukić is training, but we have to be careful. All this led to major shifts. Now guys who can’t really do it yet are playing unplanned. Instead of introducing them for 5, 10 minutes, they play 40 minutes each… Anyway, we have to react and save what can be savedMikić concluded.

Borac m:tel will play the next two matches in the Borik hall. The first one is scheduled for Wednesday, when in the first match of the BiH Cup quarter-finals they will face Herzegovina, while three days later in Banja Luka, in the 24th round, they will face Gradačac.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!