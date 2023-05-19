Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric Sports

Miroslav Drinić will bring the season to an end.

Source: Alfa Modriča

After the departure of Bojan Magazin, the football players of Alfa Modriča will be coached until the end of the season by Miroslav Drinić, a former first team member of this club.

Drinić has agreed to cooperate with the Management Board of the club until the end of the competition year in the um:tel First League of Republika Srpska, and the only goal before him and the team is survival.

“I will try to use all my knowledge and try to win, together with the boys, survival in the First League of Republika Srpska. I think that the team needed the so-called shock therapy and all my energy I will try to pass these last three rounds. On Saturday we have a match with a very good Rudar team, so I hereby invite all football fans and fans of our club to come and be our 12th player“, said the new team strategist from the “Dr Milan Jelić” stadium.

Drinić was born in 1982 in Doboj, and was coached by Alfa Modrice from July 2021 to February 2022. After that, he managed Borac and Odžak 102 from Šamač before returning to Modriča.

Before the last 270 minutes of the championship, the team from Modric is in 16th place with 26 points, and after the home match with Prijedor, until the end of the season, they will be visiting Sloboda Mrkonjić and hosting Zvijezda 09.

