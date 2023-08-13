Miroslav Ilić on the death of Velimir Nikšić Nikša | Fun

Miroslav Ilić never got over the death of his friend and manager Velimir Nikšić Nikša.

Folk music giant Miroslav Ilić rarely talks about his private life to the media, and what is known is that he never got over the death of his friend and manager. Velimir Nikšić Nikšawith whom he parted without saying goodbye.

The manner in which the entertainment manager lost his life has not been known for more than a decade. Nikšić disappeared on February 1, 2011. The last time he was seen was at the “Popularity Oscar” rehearsal, and the next day he did not come to the meeting regarding the Legende concert series. No one knew where he was, and there was speculation that he had been kidnapped.

The police investigation lasted for months, and in May, his body was found near the Romanian city of Orsava. As the corpse was not in the stage of decomposition, it was believed that he had recently drowned, and the police assumed that it was a suicide.

“He had a lot of problems. He even hinted at it at the end of last year. We were like brothers for many years. I tried to help him… The question of whether I will help his wife is superfluous. Of course I will,” Ilić said then. , Svet reports.



THE DEATH OF THE MANAGER UNDER THE VEIL OF MYSTERY FOR MORE THAN A DECADE! The singer never got over his death, the search lasted MONTHS!

(Republic)

