Miroslav Tichý was a Czech photographer who developed a unique photographic technique. Born in 1926, he started photography in the 1950s and continued to work until his death in 2011. Tichý built rudimentary cameras, using salvaged materials, to capture images in his hometown of Kyjov and other locations in the Czech Republic. His unique technique and image manipulation techniques resulted in surreal images and distortions, which have been described as a kind of alternative documentation of everyday life.

Tichý’s work was largely ignored during his lifetime, but was discovered and recognized as an outsider art in the 1990s. His photographic output has been described as a combination of art and documentation, capturing a unique and unique atmosphere of daily life in the Czech Republic during his lifetime.