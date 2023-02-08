Miroslav Tichý was a Czech photographer who developed a unique photographic technique. Born in 1926, he started photography in the 1950s and continued to work until his death in 2011. Tichý built rudimentary cameras, using salvaged materials, to capture images in his hometown of Kyjov and other locations in the Czech Republic. His unique technique and image manipulation techniques resulted in surreal images and distortions, which have been described as a kind of alternative documentation of everyday life.
Tichý’s work was largely ignored during his lifetime, but was discovered and recognized as an outsider art in the 1990s. His photographic output has been described as a combination of art and documentation, capturing a unique and unique atmosphere of daily life in the Czech Republic during his lifetime.
Today, his photographs are regarded as an important example of modern art and have been exhibited in many exhibitions around the world, including the MoMA in New York and the Center Georges Pompidou in Paris.
Tichý lived a simple and solitary life and continued to take photographs into his old age, despite the poor quality of his photographic equipment. His oeuvre is a testament to his dedication to photography and his unique vision of life and society.
In summary, Miroslav Tichý was a unique and visionary photographer who developed a distinctive photographic art using do-it-yourself construction techniques and image manipulation. His photographic output captures everyday life in the Czech Republic in a surrealistic and distorting way and today he is recognized as a leading modern photographer.
Miroslav Tichý was known for his experimental and surrealistic photography.
- “Kyjov Women” – a series of photographs of women taken in her hometown, showing a distorted and surreal view of female beauty.
- “Naked Ladies” – a series of photographs of naked women showing a unique and distorting representation of their shape and figure.
- “Kyjov Landscapes” – a series of landscape photographs showing a distorted and surreal view of nature and the urban landscape.
- “Kyjov Streets” – a series of photographs capturing everyday life in the city of Kyjov, showing a unique and distorting view of society and culture.
These photographs represent only a small portion of Tichý’s work, but are considered among his most important works and representative of his unique artistic vision.
