Mirrorless camera: Advantages and disadvantages for an informed purchase.

In conclusion, buying a mirrorless camera has many advantages, such as portability, EVF for real-time viewing, silence and the possibility of firmware updates. Furthermore, they offer a wide range of interchangeable lenses and use advanced autofocus systems.

However, there are also some drawbacks to consider, including shorter battery life, a potentially smaller selection of lenses than SLR cameras, and possible limitations in autofocus performance with moving subjects. Also, there may be a slight latency in the EVF compared to traditional optical viewfinders.

Ultimately, choosing a mirrorless camera depends on your specific photography needs. If you value portability, advanced features, and the flexibility of interchangeable lenses, a mirrorless camera may be an ideal choice. However, if you’re interested in exceptional autofocus performance or prefer a direct view through an optical viewfinder, you may want to consider an SLR camera. It is always advisable to do thorough research, read reviews and, if possible, try out different cameras before making a buying decision.