Izvor: Promo/SPR Wisla Plock

Visla Plock extended the contract with the handball national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirsad Terzić. The new contract stipulates that the 39-year-old left back will remain at the Polish club in the 2023/24 season, Wisla announced.

“I am very happy that Mirsad Terzić is staying with us for the next year. He is the most experienced player of Visła Płock, who despite his age plays and moves well on the field, and how important he is in our defense does not need to be explained to anyone. Terzić is also a great support for younger players – he teaches them how to play defense and gives them valuable advice.”said Adam Visnievski, Vistula’s sports director, for the club’s website.

The current season for Terzić is the third in the Vistula team. After 11 years in Hungarian Vesprem, Terzić moved to Vistula in 2020. He quickly became a pillar of the defense and one of the club’s main assets on the European stage and in the domestic championship.

“It is a great honor for me to stay in Wisla Plock next season as well. I am happy that with my knowledge and experience I will contribute to the good results of the team together with my colleagues and coaches. I feel very good here and I am motivated to do great things. Forward, Vistula”, said Terzic.

The experienced defender and left back is currently with the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with whom he was in Pristina last night. reached his first victory against Kosovo in group 7 of the qualification for the 2024 European Championship. Bh. handball players, led by Terzić, will meet the same rival on March 12 in Tuzla.

Terzić started his great handball career in Olimpik Sarajevo, and then played for city rival Željezničar, Izviđač, Zagreb, Celje, Vesprem and now Visla.

He played more than 170 games for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, making him the record holder.

(MONDO/Anatolia)