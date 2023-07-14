Mirza Varešanović after the draw against Torpedo | Sport

Mirza Varešanović spoke after the match against Torpedo

Izvor: Screenshot

Before the start of the match, the fans of Sarajevo were kicked out of the stadium, and it was allegedly caused by a conflict with the Georgian police. The coach of Sarajevo, Mirza Varešanović, did not like that, and he asked the hosts a question.

“Why were our fans kicked out? They traveled such a long way to get here and in the end they didn’t watch the game. I would only like it if someone could answer that question. It’s not fair that after so many kilometers, someone doesn’t allow them to be in the stadium. I don’t know what could have happened if they didn’t come in and watch their club,” Varešanović said.

Varešanović then spoke about the match itself.

“We knew that a difficult match and an experienced opponent awaited us. We were a much better opponent in the first half, considering that we had many opportunities, but we didn’t use them. The opponent’s first break brought them a goal. However, we came back quickly, we equalized, and then there was another mistake in defense. We kicked the ball to our feet and conceded a goal. After that we tried to attack all the time. We scored the second goal, and then we fell a little bit and unknowingly pulled away. They also had a chance , but I think this is the most realistic result,” he added.

Varešanović added that he was satisfied with the result and added that he would assume the role of favorite in the return match.