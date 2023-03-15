In Sarajevo City Center (SCC) on Tuesday evening, leaflets directed against Sarajevo coach Mirza Varešanović and club director Ajla Alimanović were thrown.

Tonight, hundreds of leaflets with photos of Varešanović and Alimanović, which were “crossed out” along with several offensive messages, were thrown at the SCC: “Ubleho goes away”, “Cow goes away”, “Liars go away”…

The photos were published on the “Bordo family” Facebook profile…

This spring, Sarajevo recorded only one win with a draw and two losses, so it is currently in the sixth position with 10 points “minus” compared to the third place that leads to Europe, and only eight points in “plus” compared to the position that leads to a lower rank of the competition.

VAREŠANOVIĆ HAS BEEN DISMISSED, KODRO RETURNS TO THE BENCH?

Sarajevo media, more precisely “SC Sport”announced tonight that Varešanović will lead the club from “Koševo” again against Posušje, and then he will be replaced and Meho Kodro, the former head of the profession, will be returned in his place.

If this news turns out to be true, it will be even the eighth change of coach in the “burgundy” team in the last 18 months. Previously, in that period, they led the team Dženan Uščuplić, Goran Sablić, Aleksandar Vasoski, then again Uščuplić, Feđa Dudić, Emir Obuća and current strategist Varešanović.

Let us remind you that Kodro already managed the team from the end of September 2014 until April 21, 2015, when he was fired.

