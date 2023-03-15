Home World Mirza Varešanović and AJla Alimanović fly full of insults in Sarajevo | Sports
World

Mirza Varešanović and AJla Alimanović fly full of insults in Sarajevo | Sports

by admin
Mirza Varešanović and AJla Alimanović fly full of insults in Sarajevo | Sports

In Sarajevo City Center (SCC) on Tuesday evening, leaflets directed against Sarajevo coach Mirza Varešanović and club director Ajla Alimanović were thrown.

Source: Anatolia/Denis Zuberi

Tonight, hundreds of leaflets with photos of Varešanović and Alimanović, which were “crossed out” along with several offensive messages, were thrown at the SCC: “Ubleho goes away”, “Cow goes away”, “Liars go away”…

The photos were published on the “Bordo family” Facebook profile…

This spring, Sarajevo recorded only one win with a draw and two losses, so it is currently in the sixth position with 10 points “minus” compared to the third place that leads to Europe, and only eight points in “plus” compared to the position that leads to a lower rank of the competition.

VAREŠANOVIĆ HAS BEEN DISMISSED, KODRO RETURNS TO THE BENCH?

Source: MONDO/Samir Cacan

Sarajevo media, more precisely “SC Sport”announced tonight that Varešanović will lead the club from “Koševo” again against Posušje, and then he will be replaced and Meho Kodro, the former head of the profession, will be returned in his place.

If this news turns out to be true, it will be even the eighth change of coach in the “burgundy” team in the last 18 months. Previously, in that period, they led the team Dženan Uščuplić, Goran Sablić, Aleksandar Vasoski, then again Uščuplić, Feđa Dudić, Emir Obuća and current strategist Varešanović.

Let us remind you that Kodro already managed the team from the end of September 2014 until April 21, 2015, when he was fired.

See also  In Davos the Oxfam report calls for extraordinary taxes on food companies

(mondo.ba)

You may also like

Dies crushed by the hydraulic lift while repairing...

Killed at the age of 12 by two...

Paramore, critica de su disco This Is Why...

Slowthai, review of your album UGLY (2023)

France, battle to the last vote: Macron is...

Daily horoscope for March 15 | Fun

the family members of the artist are being...

Corini relies on Soleri and Tutino

Daily horoscope for March 15, 2023 | Magazine...

Dara Bamamara without photoshop | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy