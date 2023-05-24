MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT Passion and solidarity are the key themes of the Rubia Engine Oil Misano Grand Prix Truck – News

The three days of Misano ended with great success and a strong message of solidarity, alongside the encouragement for an immediate restart, with its more than thirty-year appointment of the Rubia Engine Oil Misano Grand Prix Truck.

On many occasions, thoughts turned to the people of Romagna involved in the flood: the minute of silence before the start of the European Truck Racing Championship, the messages of encouragement from the racing cars in the smart e-cup, the first and only electric tourism championship in the world , the invitation to all participants and the convinced adhesion of companies and teams to support the fundraising campaign of the Emilia-Romagna Region, which saw Misano World Circuit donate an initial contribution of ten thousand euros at the start of the weekend.

In terms of attention to the environment, ETRA, organizer of the European Truck Racing Championship, announced to MWC that after reducing emissions on the track by up to 92% in the last two years, it has offset the remaining emissions of the 2022 season, investing in projects certified according to the requirements of the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). The trucks in the race use 100% sustainable fuel. A trend towards sustainability that also finds expression in the regeneration of racing tires for a second life on normal roads.

Over the two days, thousands of people gathered to learn about the most innovative trucks, the commercial and service offerings of a supply chain that overall grows by 11% in the first four months of 2023, with an increase in the registration of electric trucks. The test drives organized by the media partners Vado E Torno and Trasportare Oggi in collaboration with the manufacturers DAF, Ford Trucks, Iveco, MAN, Mercedes-Benz and Renault Trucks were a success.

Great success for the gathering of decorated trucks, which this year 250 completely filled the paddock with customized liveries and real works of art. As a guest of IVECO, Luca Marini, MotoGP rider of the VR46 team, also took part in the MWC, who, meeting the fans, also wanted to bring his message of solidarity and encouragement to the areas affected by the flood.