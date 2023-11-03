Misery and Chaos: Inside Gaza’s Overcrowded and Under-equipped Hospitals

Hospitals in Gaza are experiencing dire conditions as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical center, is struggling to provide adequate care with limited resources. Patients, both injured and displaced, are crowding the emergency room and sleeping on makeshift beds on the floor. Rajaa Musleh, a representative from the healthcare charity MedGlobal, describes the situation as miserable and overcrowded. Piles of trash and people line the hallways, and the smell of death and blood is pervasive. The Palestinian Ministry of Health warns that the medical complex will be out of service soon due to fuel shortages. With over 1.4 million internally displaced people in Gaza, hospitals are overwhelmed and struggling to treat the influx of patients. Dr. Alaa Shitali, a doctor at Al-Shifa, describes the hospital staff as exhausted and unable to endure the situation. Children with catastrophic injuries are being treated with limited pain control, as the hospital is running out of medication and supplies. Other hospitals in Gaza are also facing difficulties, with some forced to close completely. The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s main cancer hospital, has stopped operating due to Israeli bombing and fuel shortages. The Indonesian Gaza Hospital has lost power, leaving key systems and essential equipment non-functional. Pregnant women are being forced to undergo emergency cesarean sections without anesthesia, and newborns in incubators cannot receive proper care without electricity. The United Nations warns that hospitals in Gaza are “hanging by a thread” and constantly receiving evacuation orders. The dire medical conditions are exacerbating the risk of maternal and neonatal mortality, which are already disproportionately high in Gaza. Aid and supplies are urgently needed, but access is limited due to Israeli military actions. The Palestinian Red Crescent accuses Israel of deliberately launching airstrikes near hospitals to force their evacuation. As the conflict continues to intensify, the situation in Gaza’s hospitals remains critical.

