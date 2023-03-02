Home World Misilmeri, the 43-year-old who fell from the roof dies after 5 days of agony
World

Misilmeri, the 43-year-old who fell from the roof dies after 5 days of agony

by admin
Misilmeri, the 43-year-old who fell from the roof dies after 5 days of agony

by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

Giovanni Sanci, the 43-year-old man who since last Saturday was hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Trauma Center of Villa Sofia in Palermo, after falling from the roof of a house in Misilmeri while he was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Misilmeri, the 43-year-old who fell from the roof dies after 5 days of agony appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  North Korea lifts lockdown in Pyongyang

You may also like

The impact of the Chinese recovery on European...

psv fans apologized to marko dmitrović | Sport

Greece, collision between trains: over 41 dead and...

Palermo, the family involved in the fire in...

Fire in Syria in the tents after the...

Daily horoscope for March 2, 2023 | Magazine...

Bob Kennedy’s assassin denied parole for 16th time

Greece, student intercity train on fire: “It was...

Demonstrations in Athens due to the collision of...

admir smajić watched by a worker | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy