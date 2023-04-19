Miško Ražnatović on Radonjić | Sports

Miško Ražnatović completely “opened up” about the failed Euroleague project.

The well-known Serbian agent Miodrag Miško Ražnatović spoke about the bad episode of Zvezda’s most trophy-winning coach Dejan Radonjić in Panathinaikos. The Montenegrin expert took over the “greens” last summer, and after a series of turbulences, he left them in mid-February, becoming another in a series of coaches who failed to stabilize the situation in the “ruinous” club and team over the years.

After everything and while even some players come forward to criticize Radonjić, Ražnatović emphasized that he must tell the real, true story about everything.

“I’m really going to start from scratch, because I feel I have to tell the true story. The whole world has not been fair to him, and now there are players speaking against him, which is very bad. They don’t realize that tomorrow some coach will think twice before sign a player who spoke that way about his previous coach,” Ražnatović began in an interview with the Greek “SDNA”.

Miško explained that he has a long-standing relationship with Argiris Pedulakis, the former coach of Panathinaikos, who was appointed Panata’s director last spring. The owner of the club, Dimitris Janakopoulos, gave him a free hand to bring in a new head of the profession, and that’s how the Greek met with Ražnatović.

“Even when he was the coach of Makedonikos, he had Kecman, Čanko and Lukovski as players. We met during the spring in Athens to talk about the coach and he said that he would like Radonjić to come. Crvena zvezda had a great season and took all the trophies in Serbia, which was more difficult than ever, if you consider who was in Partizan. At that time, Pedulakis told me that he respects his team, his hard work, the way he plays defense, how ‘tough’ he is with the players Also, he told me that he wanted to make a Panathinaikos team without Americans, with strong characters, players who want to play defense, with some Serbs-‘Yugoslavs’ and with some Americans, so that a serious basketball project could begin. It was great and they signed we are a contract”.

PEDULAKIS PROMISED, DID NOT FULFILL ANYTHING

However, things did not go as planned. First, Pedulakis was removed to the position of director of the club’s youth academy, and then Radonjić also left the club. Ražnatović believes that the Montenegrin immediately suffered two severe blows – the departures of Janis Papapetrou to Partizan and Nemanja Nedović to Crvena zvezda Meridianbet.

“Unfortunately, in just three days after we signed the contract, the idea he had for Panathinaikos disappeared. First of all, it was important for that to have Greek players and we knew that Yanis Papapetrou had a contract, but then he was let go . I won’t go into the ‘who, what, where, why’, but everything was against Radonjić. Jorgos Papajanis was the only serious Greek player who could help six foreigners. The second shock was Nedović, who was a key player of the team and he liked Panathinaikos a lot. At that time, Red Star was interested in offering him a multi-year contract, and I shared the idea with Panathinaikos that his contract should be extended, which expired in one year. At the same time everyone got mad at me. I don’t know why. They told me: ‘He can leave’. Crvena zvezda paid the buyout clause and Nedović left. So Radonjić was left without two pillars of the game before he actually started working “.

Radonjić then started to build a completely new team, but it didn’t go so smoothly. “There was no money for many of the players he wanted. From that moment on, I ‘pushed’ for Petrushev, and they laughed at me and asked ‘Who is Petrushev?’. The team was built completely differently from what we agreed on instead of having two or three solid ‘Yugoslavs’ who would play defense, they signed a lot of Americans and two very ‘soft’ Lithuanians (Marius Grigonis and Arturas Gudaitis, cf. newspaper)”.

“I WAS BLACKLIST IN THE CLUB”

“By the way, they were mad at me after Nedovic left and I wasn’t involved in any transfers because I was kind of ‘blacklisted’. I helped them later with Dwayne Bacon and when it was over, I told Dejan: ‘There’s no way you’ll survive’. It was only a matter of time when and how it would happen. The whole season was predestined since the summer. Some may say that his English is bad or something, but it is the same English that has brought him all the titles, even at Bayern Munich. The problem is that they didn’t let him be Dejan Radonjić. A lot of times teams see some ball players and bring them in because they like what those players do and then put them in completely different roles the next season. I then tell them: ‘You brought in a player for one reason, and then you put him in a completely different role’. That happened with Dejan Radonjić”.

Ražnatović emphasized that all of the above was done without the knowledge of club boss Dimitris Janakopoulos and that he was in no way involved in all of the above. “When everything was over and when we talked, he was surprised, almost shocked. I’m sure the situation would have been much better if he had something to do with it. Overall, for what happened to Dejan Radonjić, the club is 100 percent responsible and I believe I have explained the situation. You sign a contract and tomorrow you lose Papapetrou and Nedovic and you cannot replace them. Leonidas Kaselakis also left and although he was not a star you would not find such Greek players and he shone in Peristeria. I told I want to tell you the true story, and not to defend Radonjić from the media, because that is not our concern. I want people to understand what happened and why he did not succeed. This is the truth.”