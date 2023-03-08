Home World Miško Ražnatović on Vasilij Micić | Sport
A well-known agent announced on social networks about Vasilij Micić.

Miško Raznatović announced after the rumors about the termination of cooperation with Vasilij Micić. The well-known basketball portal “HoopsHype” conveyed the information that the Serbian playmaker changed his agency and will cooperate with “Wasserman”. After all that, the Serbian manager called.

On his Instagram account, he posted a joint photo with Vasa, who is in Belgrade for the match between Efes and Crvena zvezda. “NI don’t care if I go to the Efes match knowing that Micić is out of the team due to injury. Especially since the match is being played in his city where it all started and where he honed his talent. Fortunately, it seems that the return to the field is practically around the corner“, Ražnatović wrote and added several “hashtags” on which the name of his agency “BeoBasket” is written, as well as the inscription “my client”.

Ražnatović did not talk about the change and cooperation with Micić, but there is a real possibility that “double cooperation” is also involved. Namely, it has been known for some time that Micić wants to play in the NBA league, Oklahoma claims his contract and it seems that maybe this is the year in which he will try to find a team in the strongest league in the world. Therefore, there is a possibility that Ražnatović will remain his agent for Europe, and that he will look for a club in the NBA with “Wasserman”. The aforementioned agency in the NBA works with Raselom Vestbrukom, Klejom Thompson, Domantasom Sabonisom, Derikom Rouzom

