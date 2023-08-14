Home » Miško Ražnatović’s influence on the Serbian national team | Sports
World

Miško Ražnatović’s influence on the Serbian national team | Sports

by admin
Miško Ražnatović’s influence on the Serbian national team | Sports

Miško Ražnatović talked about the Serbian national team and the influence it has.

Source: MN Press/YouTube/screenshot/Business stories

Miško Ražnatović is one of the most famous agents in Europe. It represents a large number of players around the world, suffice it to say that among them is Nikola Jokić, two-time NBA MVP and champion with Denver. Due to the large number of basketball players, it is often under attack, and this is also the case when players decide not to play for their national teams.

Jokić, Vasilije Micić, Vladimir Lucić, Nikola Kalinić will not play for Serbia at the World Cup… Is Miško a gravedigger or a savior and what is his influence on the national team? That’s the question he got at a conference. “Not at all, it’s not in my sphere of interest. My opinion is that everyone should play for the national team if they can. Sometimes, some cannotsuch is the situation with the contract or fatigue or injury. Some people don’t respond, it’s usually my fault, it’s not a problem. It’s not in my range of interests“, Ražnatović said at the “Business Stories” conference.

He also explained that there is a huge difference between basketball and football in that part. “People remember football, because that’s where you sell yourself if you play for the national team. The national basketball team plays in September, and whoever is not sold by then is in trouble. The players leave in June or July already. Those are relics of the past, I’m used to it, there’s no reason to fight with it.”

See also  New crown patients may have long-term sequelae after healing, over 2 million people in the UK are affected |

He points out that the influence is somehow indirect and is reflected in the number of players from Mega who play for national teams. “In an indirect way, Mega did a great service to Serbian, European and world basketball,” Ražnatović concluded.


See description

WHAT IS MISKO’S INFLUENCE ON THE REPRESENTATION OF SERBIA? Undertaker or savior? Ražnatović uttered one word!

Hide description

Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

BONUS VIDEO:

00:56 Miško Ražnatović Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

You may also like

“Are you a slave of Allah? Say it»-...

At least 9 people have died in the...

With the tax delegation, more than 1 million...

Coup in Niger, so the people have regained...

Hawaii fires, 96 dead on the island of...

United Kingdom, criticism of Tony Blair’s institute: “He...

Abdulmalik Aldžaber signed for Željezničar | Sport

Megan Markle in a coat with a tattoo...

Ministry of National Defense Calls on Japan to...

First training session in Torretta for Palermo, Mirri...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy