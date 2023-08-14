Miško Ražnatović’s influence on the Serbian national team | Sports

Miško Ražnatović talked about the Serbian national team and the influence it has.

Miško Ražnatović is one of the most famous agents in Europe. It represents a large number of players around the world, suffice it to say that among them is Nikola Jokić, two-time NBA MVP and champion with Denver. Due to the large number of basketball players, it is often under attack, and this is also the case when players decide not to play for their national teams.

Jokić, Vasilije Micić, Vladimir Lucić, Nikola Kalinić will not play for Serbia at the World Cup… Is Miško a gravedigger or a savior and what is his influence on the national team? That’s the question he got at a conference. “Not at all, it’s not in my sphere of interest. My opinion is that everyone should play for the national team if they can. Sometimes, some cannotsuch is the situation with the contract or fatigue or injury. Some people don’t respond, it’s usually my fault, it’s not a problem. It’s not in my range of interests“, Ražnatović said at the “Business Stories” conference.

He also explained that there is a huge difference between basketball and football in that part. “People remember football, because that’s where you sell yourself if you play for the national team. The national basketball team plays in September, and whoever is not sold by then is in trouble. The players leave in June or July already. Those are relics of the past, I’m used to it, there’s no reason to fight with it.”

He points out that the influence is somehow indirect and is reflected in the number of players from Mega who play for national teams. “In an indirect way, Mega did a great service to Serbian, European and world basketball,” Ražnatović concluded.



