Two women in Russia-annexed Crimea, including Miss Crimea, were found guilty of discrediting the Russian military by singing a Ukrainian patriotic song in a video posted on social media.

Olga Valeyeva, who won the beauty contest Miss Crimea 2022, together with a friend whose name is not yet known sang the famous Ukrainian song “Chervona Kalyna” from a balcony.

The video of the women singing was posted on Instagram Stories, which are automatically deleted after 24 hours.

Crimean police said Valeyeva was fined 40,000 rubles (£ 590), while her friend was sentenced to 10 days in prison.

“A video was posted on the Internet in which two girls performed a song which is the fighting anthem of an extremist organization,” the Crimean Interior Ministry said on Telegram on Monday.

It also claimed that a court found women, born in 1987 and 1989, guilty of discrediting the Russian military and publicly displaying Nazi symbols.

Russia, whose troops are fighting in Ukraine, often argues that the national symbols of Kiev are extremists and Nazis. Crimean police also released a video of women apologizing for singing the song, blurring their faces.

“I didn’t know and I didn’t realize it had a nationalist character and I certainly didn’t want to spread propaganda by singing it,” said one of the women. “

Valeyeva had previously posted on Instagram that she did not wish to “harm anyone”. And they added: «We just sang a Ukrainian song. We thought it was just a little song we had known for a long time, ”she said.

Last month, the head of the peninsula based in Moscow, Sergey Aksyonov, warned the Crimea that the authorities would react “harshly” to such songs after Chervona Kalyna was played at a wedding.

“Singing such nationalist anthems, especially during the special military operation, will be punished,” Aksyonov said in a video on Telegram in September, using Moscow’s terminology to describe his invasion of Ukraine. “People who do this behave like traitors,” he added.

Aksyonov said there was a special FSB security services group working on the matter. Russia illegally annexed Crimea to Ukraine in 2014.