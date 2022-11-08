[Epoch Times, November 08, 2022]The once-in-a-millennium astronomical spectacle “the blood moon occults the planet” appears tonight (8th), the red blood moon will hang high in the night sky for about 1.5 hours, and the rare “moon occults Uranus” Performed from 7pm to 8pm. Tainan to Hsinchu has a higher chance of viewing the moon. Beibeiji and Yilan are recommended to watch the live broadcast.

The Central News Agency reported that the rare blood moon will reappear this evening. The Meteorological Bureau’s Facebook “Weather Report-Central Meteorological Bureau” pointed out that the moon rise will be accompanied by a total lunar eclipse from 5 pm to 9 pm; Uranus will hide behind the lunar moon during the total eclipse phase before running out.

The Taipei Astronomical Science Education Center pointed out that it is extremely rare in Taiwan to be able to see “a total lunar eclipse occurs at the same time as the lunar occultation of a planet”. The celestial phenomena; planets in addition to Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Saturn and so on.

The planetarium will open the telescope from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m., and cooperate with various astronomical units at home and abroad to broadcast live online on the YouTube “Taipei Planetarium” channel, on-site and online global synchronous direct view of the total lunar eclipse.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that the total lunar eclipse coincided with the special phenomenon of “red moon occulting Uranus”, which occurred from about 7:2 to 7:56 in the evening, because Uranus is quite dim, and it is almost difficult to see with the naked eye under normal circumstances. , it is recommended to use a suitable telescope for observation, or watch the online broadcast, and enjoy it through the picture of a high-magnification telescope.

The Bureau of Meteorology also announced the moon viewing index in various places. Among them, the chances of viewing the moon from Tainan to Hsinchu are higher. During the total lunar eclipse from the evening to the evening, the windward Yilan, North Coast, and Greater Taipei areas are still cloudy and prone to short-term rain. The better conditions for viewing the moon go to the west half.

However, when the moon first rises in the evening, the afternoon convective clouds in some mountainous areas have not dissipated, which may temporarily block the view to the east. The later the time is, the better the moon viewing conditions will be.

