Miss Universe 2023 is, for the first time, a young woman from Nicaragua

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo from Nicaragua won the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe international pageant, hosted by El Salvador, being named the most beautiful woman in the world. The representative of Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, ranked second, and the representative of Australia, Moraya Wilson, ranked third. The final of the competition took place in El Salvador, writes People.

83 women from all over the world competed for the title of Miss Universe. For the first time, women and married mothers were allowed to compete. A plus-size contestant, as well as two transgender contestants, participated in the international competition for the first time.

Last year’s winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, 29, presented the crown to the new Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, the latter being the first Nicaraguan woman to win the Miss Universe title. Sheynnis Palacios is 23 years old and has a degree in communications majoring as a producer and editor.

