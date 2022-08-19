WASHINGTON – For the first time in its 70 years of life from next year Miss Universe has decided to open up to mothers and married women. The American media reported it. Until now, the beauty contest regulations provided that the winners had to be single and remained so for the entire duration of the title. Just as they could not have children as long as they had the queen crown on their heads.

A rule that the winner of the 2020 edition, the Mexican Andrea Meza, he had attacked as a sexist and retrograde. “Just as society is changing and women now occupy roles that were previously reserved for men only, it was time for competitions to open to women with families,” she said in an interview.