Listen to the audio version of the article

New missile launch by the North Korean regime. The missile would have landed in the sea area in front of the Japanese city of Hokkaido shortly after 2 am on Friday. The umpteenth episode has sparked protests from both Japan and South Korea, as well as from the United States.

According to South Korea and Japan, the ballistic missile launched this morning by North Korea is believed to be from an intercontinental model (ICBM). According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the carrier would have ended up in the exclusive economic zone off the coast of the island of Hokkaido, in northern Japan.

Pedestrians watch news reporting North Korea firing a ballistic missile on a street television in Tokyo, Japan, 18 November 2022. North Korea launched what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), about 200 km west of Oshima-Oshima island of Japanese northern island of Hokkaido. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said it had detected in Sunan, just outside Pyongyang, the time of departure of the missile, which took place at 10.15 local time (2.15 in Italy). “While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military maintains a position of full readiness in close cooperation with the United States,” the Command said in a statement.

The threat from Pyongyang

Pyongyang’s move came in the aftermath of the launch of a short-range ballistic missile, preceded by a few hours by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui’s warning that the communist state will undertake “more ferocious” military actions if the The United States will strengthen their commitment to “extended deterrence” towards regional allies, including South Korea and Japan.

The reference to the trilateral summit held Sunday between the American president Joe Biden, the South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol and the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The three leaders had agreed to work together to strengthen coordination activities, with the explicit commitment reaffirmed by Biden. Extended deterrence, in particular, refers to Washington’s promise to use the full range of its military capabilities, both nuclear and conventional, to defend its allies. The latest North Korean turmoil has come amid fears of a new nuclear test, the seventh, by leader Kim Jong-un.