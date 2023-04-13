Home World Missile from North Korea to the Sea of ​​Japan. Appeal to residents of Hokkaido: “Take shelter”. Then the alarm goes back
The ballistic missile launched by North Korea has fallen into the Sea of ​​Japan, off the coast of Hokkaido. The missile did not cause any damage, the Japanese coast guard said.

The Japanese prime minister’s office earlier warned island residents to immediately seek shelter inside sturdy buildings or underground. The alarm was raised after the launch of the missile from Pyongyang, reported by South Korea, into the Sea of ​​Japan.

The missile launch comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to boost its nuclear arsenal in more “practical and offensive” ways.

