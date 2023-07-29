Missile on the Russian city of Taganrog, the footage of the impact and the rubble. Moscow’s defense ministry: ‘It was a Ukrainian attack’

Video of the attack on the southwestern Russian city of It vibrates shows a missile hitting a residential area on Friday 28 July. According to experts it would be a Ukrainian anti-aircraft S-200 missile that was used for a ground-to-ground attack. The video appears to confirm claims made by the Russian Defense Ministry that it was a Ukrainian attack and not an “out of control” S-300 AD missile as reported by Ukrainian sources.

The article Missile on the Russian city of Taganrog, the video of the impact and the rubble. Moscow Ministry of Defence: “It was a Ukrainian attack” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

