“That missile fell two hundred meters from the house where I grew up, where my mother still lives today.” Renata Obiedzinska is a fifty-year-old Polish woman who has lived in the Modena area for twenty-five years. The Polish town where you were born is Przewodòw, a village where two workers died on Tuesday following the fall of missile fragments. As reported by the local Modena press, Obiedzinska knew the two victims: «They were my neighbors, we all know each other there. They were young when I was a little girl.”

The two had been working for the Italian-Polish company Agricom for 22 years. “Misfortune would have it that when the missile fell (the two people) they were right there and there was nothing they could do”, commented Federico Viola, vice president of the company itself. The missile «hit the center where we store some of the cereals. The tractor with the trailer was destroyed.’

That tractor «that you see on TV is the one that transported the corn for weighing» commented Renata Obiedzinska, who can’t understand what happened: «When my sister called me – said the fifty-year-old – I couldn’t believe it. It all collapsed on me. She told me that suddenly everything started shaking, they thought of an earthquake, then they saw a column of black smoke. Immediately they thought that the weighbridge of the mill had exploded, then they saw the firefighters and many soldiers arrive ».

«Now the country is armored, helicopters and drones fly all the time. To think that – concluded Obiedzinska – that missile could have hit my mother’s house if it had fallen 200 meters further makes me shiver, I am very sad for those two gentlemen who lost their lives».