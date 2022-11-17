Home World Missiles in Poland, the testimony of a woman: “The victims? My neighbors”
World

Missiles in Poland, the testimony of a woman: “The victims? My neighbors”

by admin
Missiles in Poland, the testimony of a woman: “The victims? My neighbors”

“That missile fell two hundred meters from the house where I grew up, where my mother still lives today.” Renata Obiedzinska is a fifty-year-old Polish woman who has lived in the Modena area for twenty-five years. The Polish town where you were born is Przewodòw, a village where two workers died on Tuesday following the fall of missile fragments. As reported by the local Modena press, Obiedzinska knew the two victims: «They were my neighbors, we all know each other there. They were young when I was a little girl.”

The two had been working for the Italian-Polish company Agricom for 22 years. “Misfortune would have it that when the missile fell (the two people) they were right there and there was nothing they could do”, commented Federico Viola, vice president of the company itself. The missile «hit the center where we store some of the cereals. The tractor with the trailer was destroyed.’

Missile on Przewodow, the signs of the explosion in the Polish sky

news/missile_in_polonia_il_racconto_di_una_donna_di_przewodow_e_caduto_a_200_metri_da_casa_mia_le_vittime_erano_i_miei_vicini-12245504/&el=player_ex_12243266″>

That tractor «that you see on TV is the one that transported the corn for weighing» commented Renata Obiedzinska, who can’t understand what happened: «When my sister called me – said the fifty-year-old – I couldn’t believe it. It all collapsed on me. She told me that suddenly everything started shaking, they thought of an earthquake, then they saw a column of black smoke. Immediately they thought that the weighbridge of the mill had exploded, then they saw the firefighters and many soldiers arrive ».

«Now the country is armored, helicopters and drones fly all the time. To think that – concluded Obiedzinska – that missile could have hit my mother’s house if it had fallen 200 meters further makes me shiver, I am very sad for those two gentlemen who lost their lives».

See also  Ukraine-Russia, Moscow responds to Washington's proposals: "Ignore our requests. Without guarantees we will take measures, including military ones"

You may also like

Gaza, at least 20 dead in a fire...

The National Nurses Federation of the United States...

Chile, a chorus of no for the first...

United States, Nancy Pelosi: “I am not running...

Gas: prices still falling, EU ahead on “price...

Attack on flight MH17, the sentence: it was...

All down on the ground, the creeping dissent...

Dombrovskis: «Temporary and targeted measures in budgets, no...

Berlusconi from Putin for peace in Ukraine: what...

Mh17, the sentence of the Dutch court: three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy