Home World Missiles on Poland and NATO’s armed response option: what is article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty
World

Missiles on Poland and NATO’s armed response option: what is article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty

by admin
Missiles on Poland and NATO’s armed response option: what is article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty

After the launch of Russian missiles on Polish territory, NATO will examine the possibility of a response as foreseen Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treatyinitialed in 1949. “The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against all of them”: thus begins Article 5 of the Treaty o which binds member states to collective defense and which could be invoked by Poland, reached tonight by two Russian missiles on the border with Ukraine.

The full text of Article 5 of the Treaty

“The parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be regarded as a direct attack against all of the parties, and consequently agree that if such an attack occurs, each of them in the exercise of the right of self-defense, individual or collective, recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, shall assist the party or parties thus attacked by taking immediately, individually and jointly with the other parties, the action it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain security in the North Atlantic region. Any such armed attack, and all measures taken as a result thereof, shall be immediately brought to the attention of the Security Council. These measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security”.

What does article 5 say

The reaction to the attack is not automatic, even if it is legitimized by it. In other words, the armed response is one of the options envisaged. Whose responsibility is it to evaluate NATO’s response? To the Security Council of member countries: “Any armed attack of this kind and all measures taken as a result thereof”, article 5 continues, “shall be immediately brought to the attention of the Security Council. These measures shall terminate when the Council Security will have taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security”. Last March, the American president Joe Biden reiterated to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, referring to article 5 of the Treaty, that it constitutes a “sacred bond”. Poland has been a NATO member since 1999.

See also  Covid, in Great Britain 17 deaths in one day. The recovery is planned: pubs open in April

You may also like

Global Market: Some Polish military units increase their...

The defeat in Arizona and the ghost of...

Ukraine-Russia: the news on today’s war 16 October

The eyes of fear – the Republic

Russian missiles fell into Poland Zelenski called “serious...

White House 2024, announcement of Trump’s candidacy expected...

Three Israelis killed by a Palestinian terrorist. Hamas...

Trump is running again: the announcement in the...

Saman Abbas, the father arrested in Pakistan for...

California governor’s wife accuses Weinstein: ‘He raped me...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy