After the launch of Russian missiles on Polish territory, NATO will examine the possibility of a response as foreseen Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treatyinitialed in 1949. “The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against all of them”: thus begins Article 5 of the Treaty o which binds member states to collective defense and which could be invoked by Poland, reached tonight by two Russian missiles on the border with Ukraine.

The full text of Article 5 of the Treaty

“The parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be regarded as a direct attack against all of the parties, and consequently agree that if such an attack occurs, each of them in the exercise of the right of self-defense, individual or collective, recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, shall assist the party or parties thus attacked by taking immediately, individually and jointly with the other parties, the action it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain security in the North Atlantic region. Any such armed attack, and all measures taken as a result thereof, shall be immediately brought to the attention of the Security Council. These measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security”.

What does article 5 say

The reaction to the attack is not automatic, even if it is legitimized by it. In other words, the armed response is one of the options envisaged. Whose responsibility is it to evaluate NATO’s response? To the Security Council of member countries: “Any armed attack of this kind and all measures taken as a result thereof”, article 5 continues, “shall be immediately brought to the attention of the Security Council. These measures shall terminate when the Council Security will have taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security”. Last March, the American president Joe Biden reiterated to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, referring to article 5 of the Treaty, that it constitutes a “sacred bond”. Poland has been a NATO member since 1999.