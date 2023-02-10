MISSILES OVER POLAND. SOMEONE IS READY FOR ANYTHING

But it’s not the Russians







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Wel1FSqBtE

TV viewing, Forum conducted by Francesco Toscano with Andrea Zhok, Enzo Pennetta, Antonio De Martini and Fulvio Grimaldi

The starting point is the alleged bombing of a village in Poland, which claims to be Russian missiles and invokes NATO intervention against Russia on the basis of its article 5; who reduces the pile of wreckage seen in the footage to the remains of an anti-missile missile of the Ukrainian air defense and reduces the event to an accident without consequences.

Here, with ever greater evidence, against the background of the monotonous and unanimistic Russophobic and bellicose clamor of the media and of the entire Italian political world, two fronts collide.

One that must take into account the pressure of its own public opinion as well as that of the world in the face of the prospect of a nuclear escalation and the continuity of war and high-cost sanctions not only for its direct protagonists. This faction has been aiming for a de-escalation and, at the very least, a truce for some time.

The other, composed by Zelensky himself, with the Nazi beasts of his military and institutional apparatuses on his heels, by the Russophobic extremist regimes of Eastern Europe, by the irreducible Neocons who are still very influential in both US parties and in the British ruling groups.

In the past few days we have seen both of these positions manifest themselves more clearly. Two series of events should be seen in contrast. That of the meeting between US and Russian intelligence chiefs in Ankara, the soothing statement by the US Chief of Staff, General Milley, the apparently cordial meeting between Xi Jinping and Biden at the G20, the jitters of the US establishment with respect to continuous and expensive Ukrainian requests for arms, the same ordered voluntary withdrawal of the Russians from Kherson.

Specular and opposite were Zelensky’s speech, with his usual bellicose tones, at the G20, the insistence on Russian authorship of a missile attack on Poland and, above all, the meeting in Dallas, partly by video and partly in presence, of ex-President Bush Jr with Zelensky himself, under the patronage and with the participation of two of the most bellicose neocon tools, Freedom House and NED (National Endowment for Democracy), entities engaged in coups and the destabilization of unwelcome states.

For Zelensky and his entourage identified by runes, swastikas and SS symbols, shouldering the terrifying burden of almost a decade of unspeakable atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity (specifically, against his own people), in case of a truce, or any arrangement other than the expulsion of the Russians beyond their original borders, there would be no future. Probably not even life. Understandable that, faced with the first breeze of relaxation,

they see a terrible retaliation opening up before them, probably reserved for them by their own citizens and are, therefore, willing to do any wickedness, in terms of provocation and false flags, in order to escape this fate.

The meeting with the man from the Twin Towers and the rocket farce in Poland can be explained in this way. And even the eventual nuclear armageddon.