Missing boy Emil in France | Info

French police have launched a search for a two-year-old boy, Emil, who went missing over the weekend while on holiday with his grandparents.

In France, the police launched an investigation for two-year-old Emil who disappeared the previous weekend while on vacation with his grandparents, “The Guardian” writes. He was playing in the garden of his grandparents’ house in the hamlet of Le Verne in the Haute-Provence Alps on Saturday afternoon when he suddenly disappeared.

Grandma and grandpa informed the police around 17:15 and then everyone started searching – police, ambulance, family and friends. Emil has not yet been found, he is being searched for by a helicopter and a drone with a thermal camera.

The whole area around Le Verne is surrounded by forest and is very popular with hikers. Emile is originally from Marseille and was seen by two people as he was leaving his grandparents’ house.

So far, all the houses in the village have been searched and everyone who has any information is invited to come forward. Traces of blood were found on one car, samples were sent for analysis and the search was suspended from that moment and the investigation was directed in the direction of the collected traces.

The public prosecutor said that more than 48 hours have passed since the disappearance and that due to the child’s age, as well as the terrain where he disappeared with high temperatures, it is very possible that the child’s life is in danger, “Guardian” reports. The terrain is full of rocks, caves and steep areas.

