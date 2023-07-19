Missing child in France, the hypothesis: hit by a combine harvester

A disturbing hypothesis emerges in the investigations into Émile Soleil, the 2-year-old boy who disappeared in France ten days ago (it was July 8) while on holiday with his parents. Searches so far have yielded no results. The police, who are examining all the leads, now fear that the little boy may have been hit by a combine harvester while he was walking in the tall grass.

Anguish for little Emile, who disappeared on Saturday: the 2-year-old was with his maternal grandparents in the French Alps 11 July 2023

At the time of his disappearance, the little one was with his grandparents in Haut-Vernet, an Alpine village of Grenoble. But the traces of the little one were immediately lost and the searches continued incessantly. For the last time he was spotted at 5.15 pm on Saturday 8 July by two neighbours, he was playing alone in an alley of the village of 25 inhabitants but these two people did not consider the situation strange. Playing and wandering around those narrow streets was considered safe. For the rest, it is not even known who from Emile’s family was present in the house at the time of the child’s disappearance. Among the few leaked details, that of the unusually high number of brothers and sisters of Emile’s mother (there are 9), some of whom are just teenagers.

The search for Emile, the 2-year-old boy who disappeared on Saturday in the French Alps is still unsuccessful 13 July 2023

“All the slopes remain open”, they had let it be known, “nothing is excluded”. In the meantime, out of fear that the area where the little one disappeared would be invaded by onlookers, the local authorities have extended the ordinance that prohibits access to Haut-Vernet to those who do not live there until the end of July. The mayor said: “It is my duty to ensure the peace of mind of my constituents and the family of the child, who is still here.”