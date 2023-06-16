Missing child, sixth day without Kata. Carabinieri at the former Astor in a garage, two women questioned in the prosecutor’s office

Florence named Hugh Riccigeneticist of the Institute of forensic medicine of Careggi, to extract the DNA from the toothbrush and the comb of Say. The little girl’s personal belongings had been taken yesterday by the carabinieri during an inspection of the former hotel of via Maragliano illegally occupied since September 2022. Ricci was recently commissioned to carry out the checks relating to the DNA for the murder in Pisa of the psychiatry Barbara Capovania former patient of the doctor is accused of it, Gianluca Paul Seung.
Two special vehicles of the carabinieri, with service personnel on board, arrived around 18.45 in via Boccherini and entered the courtyard adjacent to the former Astor hotel. The vehicles were parked and the military got off taking up positions in the courtyard behind the buildings for what appears to be a new activity arranged in the investigation into the research of little Kata
According to what has been learned, the carabinieri search one of the garages, which is in a state of profound abandonment and dirt. The inspection is in the same area already examined in recent days, but would now concern an enclosed space that is dirtier than the others.