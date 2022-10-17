For some hours there has been no news of the Iranian climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi, who last week participated in the Asian Championships in South Korea without the hijab: the Persian BBC reports, citing sources close to her who said she was unable to contact her since last night. According to the same sources, the athlete’s passport and cell phone were stolen and her family has not heard from her anymore. The BBC contacted the Garden Seoul Hotel, where the Iranian team was staying, which was due to leave the hotel yesterday morning for Iran, even though the team was expected to return to the country tomorrow.