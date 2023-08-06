Home » Missing man from Donji Milanovac | Info
A man PM (40) went missing in Donji Milanovac on Saturday just before the storm.

Source: Kurir/Ana Paunković

A man went missing in Donji Milanovac on Saturday P.M. (40) from the village of Mosna. Rescue units of the Ministry of the Interior are looking for him. According to unofficial information, he went swimming near Poreč Bay and the family started looking for him, and they found a wardrobe and sneakers near the shore.

The missing man was last seen by his friend M.Ž. from Mosna. He says he saw him an hour before he disappeared when he helped him move his boat.

I saw him literally an hour before he disappeared. He even got out of the Danube at one point and helped me move the boat. Then I asked him if he knew how to swim, and he replied that he could. We didn’t even go 50 meters, and he saw someone he knew, asked me to stop the car, and then got out of the car and went to say goodbye to him. I heard they stopped by a restaurant to have a drink. I assume that after that he went back to the beach, after which all trace of him is lost“, says M.Ž.

He points out that the missing man, PM, did not know how to swim well, but he did not want to “insist” on it. He thought he was going home, not going back to the beach.

I didn’t want to get involved in whether he could swim well or not. If I had known that after he got out of the car he was going to go back to the beach, I would have convinced him not to do that and to walk home with me“, he adds.

Residents of the village of Mosna state that they have been participating in the search with the fire department from Zaječar since the morning hours. They searched for him in a speedboat on the river.

Since this morning, we have been looking for him by speedboat on the river. Most of all, I would like him to hide somewhere because he had this habit, when he drinks a little too much. However, it is now nowhere to be found. We are expecting the arrival of the diving unit“, says a resident of the village of Mosna.

