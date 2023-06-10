Missing Serb in Malta | Info

The police appeal that anyone who has information about Stajković and his whereabouts can call the police.

Source: Facebook/themaltapoliceforce

Filip Stajković (30) from Serbia disappeared in Malta. His disappearance was reported to the police, who are asking the public for help and possible information about his whereabouts. The police said in a statement that Stajković is of medium height and that they often seen in the town of Budžiba and St. Paul’s Bay in Malta.

The police appeal that anyone with information about Stajkovic and his whereabouts can call the police on 21224001 or 119. People can also go to the nearest police station to give information, reports Malta Today.

An appeal for help in finding Stajković was published three days ago in the local media, and so far there is no information that he has been found, writes Blic.

(WORLD)