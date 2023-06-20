Missing submarine, here’s who was on board: the British billionaire and a Pakistani businessman with his son

A total of five people are missing who were on board the submarine Titan from the OceanGate Expeditions, which went missing as of Sunday morning in Canadian waters. According to Bbc these are four paying passengers plus the director of the company: Shahzada Dawooda Pakistani businessman who had taken part in the expedition with his son Sulemanthe 59-year-old British billionaire Hamish Hardingthe French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet e Stockton Rushchief executive of the company.

At the moment, OceanGate Expeditions, which organized the expedition, has not released any other communications regarding the presence of additional people on board the submarine.

The British Harding had enthusiastically announced, via his social channels, his intention to take part in the mission RMS TITANIC EXPEDITION communicating that: “Due to the worst weather conditions in the last 40 years recorded in the Canadian territory of Newfoundland and Labrador, this expedition will presumably be the first and only manned of 2023. A window of time has just opened and we will try a dive Tomorrow”.

RMS TITANIC EXPEDITION I am proud to finally announce that I joined @OceanGateExped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic.@ExplorersClub @actionaviation @One_More_Orbit #PolarPrince Full story at: — Hamish Harding (@ActionAviation0) June 17, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

