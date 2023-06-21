Home » Missing submarine, probes pick up rhythmic shots: “There may be survivors”
Missing submarine, probes pick up rhythmic shots: "There may be survivors"

Missing submarine, probes pick up rhythmic shots: “There may be survivors”

Rescuers engaged in searches for the Titan, the tourist exploration submarine that disappeared two days ago in the area of ​​the sinking of the Titanic, heard shots every 30 minutes and four hours later sonar devices deployed in the area detected other regular signals. This was revealed by CNN which cites an internal note from the United States government.

It is unclear when the shots were heard or for how long. A subsequent update sent out on Tuesday evening suggested more sounds were heard although they were no longer described as “knocking”.

“Additional audible feedback has been heard which will help target surface assets and indicate that there may be survivors,” the update reads.

A Canadian P3 aircraft also spotted a white rectangular object in the water, but a vessel intended to investigate was diverted to help detect the acoustic feedback.

Meanwhile, it turns out that the company, OceanGate, fired an executive concerned about security.

