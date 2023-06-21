Home » Missing submarine, rescuers hear rhythmic bangs: ‘There may be survivors’
World

Missing submarine, rescuers hear rhythmic bangs: ‘There may be survivors’

by admin
Missing submarine, rescuers hear rhythmic bangs: ‘There may be survivors’

Rescuers engaged in searches for the Titan, the tourist exploration submarine that disappeared two days ago in the area of ​​the sinking of the Titanic, heard shots every 30 minutes and four hours later sonar devices deployed in the area detected other regular signals. This was revealed by CNN which cites an internal note from the United States government.

– How many hours of oxygen are left?

It is unclear when the shots were heard or for how long. A subsequent update sent out Tuesday evening suggested more sounds were heard although they were no longer described as “knocking”. “Additional audible feedback has been heard which will help direct surface assets and indicate that there may be survivors,” the update reads.

A Canadian P3 aircraft also spotted a white rectangular object in the water, but a vessel intended to investigate was diverted to help detect the acoustic feedback.

The former director of maritime operations at OceanGate, the company that owns the missing submarine, had raised safety concerns before being fired. The US media report it citing a 2018 lawsuit. David Lochridge’s doubts about the safety of the missing submarine, the Titan, are contained in a response he presented to a legal action brought against him by OceanGate.

See also  Flood in Emilia Romagna, there is already a dispute over funds. Controversy over Deputy Minister Bignami (FdI) against Bonaccini and Schlein: "They ask for money on trust, would you trust them?"

You may also like

The Quartet of Nos, interview in Mondo Sonoro...

Udinese – Lucca ever closer, closing deal /...

Picture of Zika Jakšić and Slavica Ćukteraš while...

Prison riots in Honduras | Info

The ambiguity of the German government on China:...

Mezzogiorno sustainable development platform, the vision of the...

Columbia University’s SPS 2024 spring admission application has...

The Imu and Tari increases (which are not...

Slađa Delibasic in a bikini | Fun

Biden: Xi is a dictator, embarrassed about Beijing’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy