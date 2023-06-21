Missing submarine, rescuers hear rhythmic bangs: ‘There may be survivors’

Rescuers engaged in searches for the Titan, the tourist exploration submarine that disappeared two days ago in the area of ​​the sinking of the Titanic, heard shots every 30 minutes and four hours later sonar devices deployed in the area detected other regular signals. This was revealed by CNN which cites an internal note from the United States government.

– How many hours of oxygen are left?

It is unclear when the shots were heard or for how long. A subsequent update sent out Tuesday evening suggested more sounds were heard although they were no longer described as “knocking”. “Additional audible feedback has been heard which will help direct surface assets and indicate that there may be survivors,” the update reads.

A Canadian P3 aircraft also spotted a white rectangular object in the water, but a vessel intended to investigate was diverted to help detect the acoustic feedback.

The former director of maritime operations at OceanGate, the company that owns the missing submarine, had raised safety concerns before being fired. The US media report it citing a 2018 lawsuit. David Lochridge’s doubts about the safety of the missing submarine, the Titan, are contained in a response he presented to a legal action brought against him by OceanGate.

