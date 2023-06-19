Missing submarine with tourists, so the company sponsored the visit to the Titanic – Video

An “unforgettable” experience with “safe” diving. So the OceanGate Expedition sponsored the submarine visit to the wreck of the Titanic. The same company, according to the New York Times, is leading the dive with the submarine which is reported missing in the Atlantic Ocean. The eight-day tour costs 250,000 dollars and is presented in the video not as “just tourism” but as “something more”.

