Missing woman in Borgo Nuovo, the appeal of family members: “Help us find her”

by palermolive.it – ​​35 seconds ago

The family members of Annamaria Morici, from Palermo who have not been heard from since this morning, are experiencing hours of apprehension. The woman would have left her home, in the Borgo Nuovo district, around 9, without a cell phone. “For…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Woman missing in Borgo Nuovo, the appeal of family members: “Help us find her” appeared 35 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».