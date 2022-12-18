NEW YORK – Angelina Jolie leaves the post of special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for refugees, demonstrating that after twenty years not even she, like many others in good or bad faith, understands how the UN works. Jolie certainly falls into the category of frustrated in good faith, and in fact the separation was at least presented as a consensual act, with her commitment to continue her work on humanitarian and human rights issues.
