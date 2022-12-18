Home World Mission impossible, Jolie resigns as UN envoy
World

Mission impossible, Jolie resigns as UN envoy

by admin
Mission impossible, Jolie resigns as UN envoy

NEW YORK – Angelina Jolie leaves the post of special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for refugees, demonstrating that after twenty years not even she, like many others in good or bad faith, understands how the UN works. Jolie certainly falls into the category of frustrated in good faith, and in fact the separation was at least presented as a consensual act, with her commitment to continue her work on humanitarian and human rights issues.

See also  Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after being elected | Budget Bill | Green Party

You may also like

“M118”, the Rabat spy wanted in Paris and...

[Short message]Delivery of the third most advanced frigate...

North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea...

Three major French camel flu infections caused by...

Voting man. This is how Giorgi maneuvered the...

What if the US border is about to...

Apple’s car accident detection found many false alarms,...

Questions and Answers | What was first “Yang”...

Russia-Ukraine war, more bombs. Zelensky: “Electricity restored for...

The four countries of Agro-Hungary signed a green...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy