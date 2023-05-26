Mississipi, three former police officers indicted in the death of Keith Murriel: filmed by bodycam while laughing at the man who was dying

Three former police officers have been indicted by a Mississippi grand jury over footage recorded by a bodycam showing them laughing at a man who died during arrest. In the images, one of the three former agents asks whether or not it is appropriate to call an ambulance for the arrested person.

Now two of the officers are charged with murder and the third with manslaughter in the death of Keith Murriel.

The facts date back to New Year’s Eve: then officers Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty, both black, and James Land, white, had stopped a black man in the parking lot of a hotel for alleged trespassing. The initially immobilized man had been stunned with electric shocks for over 10 minutes, all taken by the bodycam of one of the agents. Murriel would later be laid down in the rear of the police vehicle. In the following 43 minutes of images we do not see the arrival of the paramedics or if the agents have ascertained Murriel’s state of health, what has been filmed instead is the laughter of the three for the arrest. “I hope (he) is sleeping. Because if he sleeps, it’s going to be a good ride,” Willis is overheard saying as he uses racial slurs to refer to Murriel. “It was fun to see (his) feet in the air at first, it was fun. It got annoying after a while.”

The footage is split into multiple clips, and it’s unclear whether officers witnessed Murriel off-camera.

Willis’ body camera clip ends after an hour. The paramedics arrived 12 minutes after the bodycam footage ended. When a paramedic opened the back door of the patrol vehicle, he noticed that Murriel wasn’t breathing. Paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before transporting the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In Willis’ camera footage, he can be heard telling someone that Murriel died of choking on vomit.

All three officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident. McCarty was fired in February and Willis and Land in April.