Jaheim McMillan’s life died in front of a supermarket in a small town overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Died while in the hands of the authorities, the county police, along with four other boys stopped in front of the store where he goes to save some penny to make it to the end of the month. According to the police, the five boys had threatened passersby with weapons. Arrived on the spot, the boy would have tried to escape armed and for this reason the fire would have been opened against him. This is the explanation given by Adam Cooper, Chief of Police of Gulfport. Nothing to justify killing a 15-year-old boy anyway. A witness, in a video that is going viral, said the boy was unarmed and had his hands up when he was hit by the bullet. Her mother, Katrina Mateen, also said the young man didn’t have a gun with him. Arriving with other relatives at the scene of the shooting, the young man’s mother was also handcuffed and taken to the other side of the road.

Lying on the ground, in his own blood, he was allegedly handcuffed before being rushed to hospital where he then died on Saturday, after 36 hours attached to a car. A case so distant as a dynamic from the one that had ignited the spark of the revolt in the United States, that of George Floyd, but which seems to have the usual racist and inhuman traits, this time towards a boy of just fifteen. In the Gulfport that gathered in the city park, Jones Park on June 7, 2020, the usual thing that had been done for the Minneapolis murder has been done since Saturday: asking for justice.

In doubt there are the actions carried out by police officers, who are reluctant to release the video of the arrest, and therefore of the shooting, and are protesting for another, yet another, murder that affects the African American community. The news has not yet attracted public participation as it did in 2020, but in Gulfport it continues to manifest. In front of the accident site and in front of the police station. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will also investigate the shooting to understand all the dynamics of the incident and prosecute the perpetrators.