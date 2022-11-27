NEW YORK – A federal judge of the Missouri denied a 19-year-old girl from attending the execution of the death sentence of the father. In his decision, the judge referred to a state law which prohibits minors under the age of 21 from attending capital executions. the convict, Kevin Johnson, he will be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday for the 2005 killing of a police officer.

“I am heartbroken because I won’t be able to be with my father in his last moments. My father is the most important person in my life. He has been by my side all my life, even though he was in prison,” said her daughter Khorry Ramey.

Alongside the young woman was also lined up theAmerican Civil Liberties Unionwho had filed an emergency petition in federal court in Kansas City, but the judge ruled that Missouri law did not violate the girl’s constitutional rights.